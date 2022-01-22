Olympian Aaron Blunck finds peace after scary halfpipe crash

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — American freestyle skier Aaron Blunck landed on the lip of the halfpipe 15 months ago in Switzerland while working on a demanding trick. He lacerated his kidney, broke six ribs, fractured his pelvis and bruised his heart in the crash. In so much pain, he wasn’t sure he was going to make it that day. But the whirr of the helicopter blades taking him to the hospital created a peaceful sensation and a swift realization: No longer would he take any moment for granted. Fully recovered, he’s a strong medal contender heading into the Beijing Games next month.