MATCHDAY: Chelsea faces Spurs again; Mbappe, Messi available

Chelsea plays London rival Tottenham in the Premier League in what appears a forlorn attempt to chase down leader Manchester City. Second-place Liverpool is at Crystal Palace on Sunday. Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi are available for PSG’s home game against Reims in the French league. Real Madrid can secure a six-point lead over second-place Sevilla when it hosts Elche in the Spanish league. Both AC Milan and Juventus have recent bad memories of San Siro ahead of their eagerly anticipated Serie A match at the iconic stadium. In another big game second-place AC Milan hosts Juventus in Serie A. Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich visits struggling Hertha Berlin and aims to restore its six-point advantage over Borussia Dortmund.