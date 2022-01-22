Mann scores 20 to lift Army over Navy 74-73 in OT

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Chris Mann had a career-high 20 points as Army narrowly defeated Navy 74-73 in overtime. There were five lead changes in overtime, with Army scoring the final four points on two free throws by Mann and a layup by Jalen Rucker. Army overcame a 22-point halftime deficit to take a 65-63 lead with 48 seconds left when Rucker hit a pair of free throws. Navy’s Greg Summers made a layup with 26 seconds left to tie it and send the game to overtime.