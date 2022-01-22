Late goal earns Man U 1-0 win over West Ham, 4th place in PL

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Marcus Rashford scored in the third and final minute of stoppage time to earn Manchester United a 1-0 win over West Ham that lifted the team above its opponent into fourth place in the Premier League. Rashford was on as a second-half substitute and tapped in a cross from fellow replacement Edinson Cavani in one of the few clear-cut chances created in a lackluster match at Old Trafford. It completed a good week for United after its 3-1 win at Brentford on Wednesday. Cristiano Ronaldo overcame a neck problem to start and was kept on for the full match. The Portugal forward was disgusted at being substituted at Brentford.