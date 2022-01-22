Jimenez starts another Champions season with win in Hawaii

KA’UPULEHU-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Miguel Angel Jimenez knows what it’s like to start off the PGA Tour Champions season with a win in Hawaii. The Spaniard won the Mitsubishi Electrict Championship at Hualalai for the third time. Once again, he had to work overtime. Jimenez birdied the 18th hole for a 66. So did Steven Alker, also shooting 66 to force a playoff. Alker narrowly missed a birdie chance on the first playoff hole before Jimenez won the next time around with a par. Jimenez also won the tournament in 2020 and 2015. Vijay Singh and Stephen Ames finished one shot back.