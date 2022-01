PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nathan Cayo and Grant Golden tossed in 18 points apiece and Richmond beat La Salle 64-56. Cayo hit 9 of 11 shots from the floor for the Spiders (12-7, 3-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Clifton Moore had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Explorers (6-10, 1-5).