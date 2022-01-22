Bulls G Caruso sidelined by broken wrist after Allen foul

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso will have surgery next week to repair his broken right wrist after he was taken down by Grayson Allen during the third quarter of Friday night’s 94-90 loss at Milwaukee. The team says Caruso will be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks. It’s another tough blow for 28-16 Chicago after it announced Thursday that guard Lonzo Ball needs arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. Caruso, who turns 28 on Feb. 28, is averaging 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 28 games in his first season with Chicago.