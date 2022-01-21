Young scores 28 as Hawks hold off Heat at the end, 110-108

By GEORGE HENRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 28 points, Kevin Huerter added 21 and the Atlanta Hawks won their third straight game after nearly blowing an 18-point lead in a 110-108 victory over the Miami Heat. The Heat again were without star guard Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro. Neither made the trip. Bam Adebayo finished with 21 points and Duncan Robinson had 19 for Miami. The Heat had won six of seven and were 15-5 since beating Milwaukee on Dec. 8. The Heat didn’t lead after the 30-second mark of the first quarter. They began the night six percentage points out of the Eastern Conference lead.