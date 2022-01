PARIS (AP) — Spanish goalkeeper Sergio Rico has joined Mallorca until the end of the season on a loan deal from Paris Saint-Germain. Rico joined PSG in 2019, where he played 24 matches and won the French league title. The 28-year-old Rico is returning to Spain after spending four seasons with Sevilla, the club where he nurtured his skills. Rico also played in the Premier League on a loan spell with Fulham during the 2018-19 season.