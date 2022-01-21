Morris, Weah, Dest, Zardes on US roster for WCup qualifiers

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Jordan Morris, Tim Weah, Sergiño Dest and Gyasi Zardes returned from injuries to make the U.S. roster ahead of the next three World Cup qualifiers, while Gio Reyna, Gianluca Busio and Aaron Long missed out. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter announced a 28-man group that will report to Columbus, Ohio, ahead of the Jan. 27 match against El Salvador, including 13 who have been training in Phoenix. The Americans play Canada on Jan. 30 at Hamilton, Ontario, and host Honduras three days later at St. Paul, Minnesota, a tight schedule in frigid weather.