Madrid to face Athletic Bilbao in Copa del Rey quarterfinals

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao will face each other for the fourth time in two months when they meet in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals. Friday’s draw also set up encounters between Valencia-Cádiz, Real Sociedad-Real Betis and Rayo Vallecano-Mallorca. Madrid last week defeated Athletic in the final of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. It also beat the Basque Country rival twice in Spanish league matches last month. The quarterfinals will take place in two weeks and will likely see clubs missing their South American players on international duty.