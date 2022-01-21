Skip to Content
La Salle coach raises awareness for daughter with leukemia

By DAN GELSTON
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — La Salle women’s basketball coach Mountain MacGillivray is raising awareness of pediatric cancer. His 2-year-old daughter Emily was diagnosed last year with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The Explorers will dedicate Sunday’s game against Richmond to Emily in a “Climb with Emily” day. The MacGillivrays learned this week that Emily was in remission. La Salle will wear special T-shirts for Emily and photos of her will be on display during the game. 

