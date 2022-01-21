Hintz scores in overtime to lift Stars past Red Wings 5-4

DETROIT (AP) — Roope Hintz scored a power-play goal with 2:09 left in overtime to give the Dallas Stars a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. It was the second win in a row for the Stars. After Tyler Bertuzzi gave the Red Wings a 4-3 lead with a power-play goal with 6:14 left in regulation, Jason Robertson tied it for the Stars with 1:03 remaining. Ryan Suter, Joel Kiviranta and Esa Lindell also scored for Dallas, which outshot Detroit 31-28. Braden Holtby made 24 saves and improved to 9-0-2 in his last 11 starts against Detroit. Robby Fabbri, Pius Suter and Dylan Larkin had the other goals for the Red Wings.