Grant’s 2 goals lead Anaheim Ducks’ 5-1 rout of Tampa Bay

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Derek Grant scored two goals, John Gibson made 32 saves and the Anaheim Ducks emphatically snapped a four-game losing streak with a 5-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Kevin Shattenkirk and Vinni Lettieri had a goal and an assist apiece, and Nicolas Deslauriers added a short-handed, empty-net goal. Ross Colton scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 30 shots for the Lightning, whose four-game winning streak ended in these teams’ first meeting since Jan. 31, 2020. Tampa Bay’s Corey Perry got several standing ovations in his first game in Anaheim since the Ducks bought out his contract in 2019. The 2011 NHL MVP spent his first 14 seasons in Orange County.