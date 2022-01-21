Former NFL CB Hasty works for racial equity in hirings

By The Associated Press

Former NFL cornerback James Hasty is working to eliminate bias and racial disparity in sports hiring through his new search firm, Eneje Consulting. Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is the only Black head coach in the league after Miami fired Brian Flores and Houston fired David Culley. Hasty’s firm developed a candidate evaluation tool called the Coaching Performance Assessment System. Eneje promotes fairness across the board and levels the playing field among sports professionals competing for coaching and front-office positions by employing impartial methodology. CPAS is a provisional patented algorithm that uses data analytics and machine learning to objectively and accurately evaluate individuals’ careers.