Curry hits winning jumper, Warriors beat Rockets 105-103

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry hit a game-winning 20-foot jumper from the top of the key to beat the final buzzer, scoring 22 points and sending the Golden State Warriors past the Houston Rockets 105-103. The sellout crowd went into a frenzy, confetti fell and Curry pumped his arms dancing at midcourt after he had missed two 3-pointers in the final 1:48. Curry also dished out 12 assists. Christian Wood had 12 of his 19 points in the first quarter and grabbed 15 rebounds and Kevin Porter Jr. scored 17 points for Houston.