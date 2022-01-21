Cantlay fights through gusting wind, leads American Express

By JOHN NICHOLSON

AP Sports Writer

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay fought through gusting wind on his back nine to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend at The American Express. Cantlay is trying to win for the third time in four starts. He shot a 68 on the Nicklaus Tournament Course to reach 14 under. Tom Hoge was second after a 66 on the Stadium Course. Joseph Bramlett bogeyed the final two holes in strong wind at La Quinta for a 67, leaving him in a five-man tie for third at 12 under. Will Zalatoris birdied his last seven holes on the Nicklaus layout for a 61 to join the group at 12 under.