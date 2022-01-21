6 Czech players test positive ahead of Olympic training camp

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech Republic hockey coach Filip Pešán says six players on the country’s Olympic team have tested positive for the coronavirus. The players were not named. They are among a group of 12 that came from the Russia-based KHL. Pesan says none of the positive players has any symptoms. Those who tested negative will stay in a bubble in a hotel near the team’s training facility in Prague while the positive individuals will isolate at home and join the team later. Pešán has 30 substitutes available to step in if there are more positive tests. The first part of the team is set to fly to Beijing on Thursday.