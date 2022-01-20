Vikings interview Browns’ Cook, Pats’ Wolf for GM job

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have completed their first round of general manager interviews. They met virtually with Cleveland vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook and New England scouting consultant Eliot Wolf. Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon also interviewed for head coach. Wolf and Cook became the seventh and eighth external candidates to interview with the Vikings for the general manager vacancy. Wolf spent 14 years in personnel with Green Bay before moving on to Cleveland and New England. Cook has spent the last six seasons with Cleveland. Gannon finished first year with Philadelphia.