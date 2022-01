HOUSTON — Carl Pierre had 21 points as Rice topped Old Dominion 77-69. Pierre shot 7 for 10 on 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds. Travis Evee had 14 points and six assists for Rice (11-6, 4-2 Conference USA), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Quincy Olivari and Mylyjael Poteat added 11 points apiece. C.J. Keyser had 21 points for the Monarchs (7-10, 2-2). Austin Trice added 18 points and 10 rebounds.