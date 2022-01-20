No. 16 Southern Cal ends 7-game skid against Colorado, 61-58

By MIKE CRANSTON

Associated Press

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Chevez Goodwin scored all 18 of his points in the second half and grabbed 14 rebounds, and No. 16 Southern California ended three years of frustration against Colorado with a 61-58 victory. Max Agbonkpolo added 11 points and hit 3 of 4 free throws in the final 15 seconds for the Trojans. Isaiah Mobley had 13 points and six rebounds. USC had lost seven straight to the Buffaloes. Jabari Walker scored 13 points for Colorado, but he had the ball stripped away by Drew Peterson with 7 seconds left and the Buffaloes trailing by three.