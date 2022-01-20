No. 13 Georgia women hold off Mississippi State, 66-63

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Que Morrison scored 14 points, Mikayla Coombs added 13 and No. 13 Georgia built a 27-point early lead and then held on to beat Mississippi State 66-63 for its third straight win. Georgia (15-3, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) also ended a six-game skid against Mississippi State (11-6, 2-3), and collected its first victory in Starkville since 2012. Rickea Jackson’s jumper gave Mississippi State its only lead of the game, 63-62, with 53 seconds remaining. Jackson finished with 27 points. Georgia closed the first quarter on a 16-0 run, led 38-11 midway through the second and built a 44-24 halftime advantage.