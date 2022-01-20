Nets assistant fined for interfering with play vs Wizards

Skip to Content
NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn assistant coach David Vanterpool was fined $10,000 and the Nets were penalized $25,000 by the NBA after he interfered with play in a victory at Washington. Vanterpool reached across the sideline and deflected a pass with 5:42 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Nets’ 119-118 victory on Wednesday. The Nets ended up coming up the ball and were credited with a steal. Washington’s Kyle Kuzma was charged with a turnover on the play. He was livid and critical of the officials after the game. Referee Ben Taylor said none of the officials saw the deflection on the floor.

