NCAA ratifies new constitution, paving way to restructuring

By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NCAA member schools have ratified a new, pared-down constitution. It clears the way for a decentralized approach to governing college sports that will hand more power to schools and conferences.The NCAA’s three divisions will now be empowered to govern themselves, a move that college sports leaders hope will reduce legal exposure after a resounding rebuke from the Supreme Court last year. For Division II and III, there will be little change. But there could be a massive overhaul in Division I, which has hundreds of big schools and millions of dollars tied closely to football and basketball. 

