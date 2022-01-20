Musher’s dog killed when team crossed busy Alaska highway

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A dog was killed and another ran off after a pickup collided with a sled team that was crossing a busy highway in Alaska. Anchorage television station KTUU says the musher was identified as Jaye Foucher of New Hampshire. Her team was struck Wednesday on the Parks Highway near Willow, about 75 miles north of Anchorage. Alaska State Troopers said the team moved onto the highway from a trail because of an obstacle. A pickup traveling on the main highway between Anchorage and Fairbanks collided with the dog team. The driver remained on scene and assisted. Troopers say no charges have been filed.