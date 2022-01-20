Infantino focuses on tackling workload in player talks

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — FIFA President Gianni Infantino has assured players that a reshaped international calendar will tackle their workload and congested seasons, while backing away from heavily pushing biennial World Cups.The meeting in northern England was convened by the English players’ union included Manchester United players Paul Pogba and Juan Mata, and Manchester City duo Steph Houghton and Lucy Bronze. The Professional Footballers’ Association leadership has previously called FIFA’s desire to double the frequency of World Cups “a source for concern,” reflecting wider criticism across Europe. Infantino says while the players discussed “whether the prestige of the World Cup would be less if it’s played every two years,” that it was not a “main topic” in the talks.