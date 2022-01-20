In private halfpipe, Aussie boarder schemes for Beijing gold

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Australian snowboarder Scotty James has gone to work on new tricks inside a private halfpipe in Switzerland. The location became a place where he was free to experiment without a lot of attention. His latest creation is a triple cork that includes three flips and may just be the gold standard at the Beijing Games. The 27-year-old might even show off his latest creations at the Winter X Games this weekend in Aspen, Colorado. He will be wearing his distinctive red boxing-glove mittens since he views a competition as a prize fight.