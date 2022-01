MOSCOW, Idaho — Bodie Hume had 25 points as Northern Colorado got past Idaho 87-70. Daylen Kountz had 16 points for Northern Colorado (9-8, 4-1 Big Sky Conference). Dalton Knecht added 15 points and six rebounds. Dru Kuxhausen had 11 points and seven rebounds. Mikey Dixon had 22 points for the Vandals (3-14, 0-7), whose losing streak reached six games. Tanner Christensen added 10 points and 10 rebounds.