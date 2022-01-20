Giants have second GM interview with 49ers’ Adam Peters.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants seemingly have finished their interviews for a general manager, meeting with San Francisco 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters on Thursday. Peters was the third candidate to have a second interview for the job that opened when Dave Gettleman retired a day after the Giants finished a 4-13 season. New York also had two interviews with Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen and Kansas City’s executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles. There was no immediate indication when the Giants planned to announce their new general manager. His first job will be to hire a new coach.