Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer have anchored the Buffalo Bills secondary for five seasons, and are finally gaining accolades of being one of the NFL’s top tandems. Poyer earned his first All-Pro honors this season, while Hyde also earned votes after both finished with five interceptions each. Hyde then made a highlight-reel play with an over-the-shoulder leaping interception of Mac Jones’ pass into the end zone to snuff out New England’s opening drive in Buffalo’s wild-card playoff win last weekend. The secondary will be further tested on Sunday, when the Bills travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs in a divisional playoff game.