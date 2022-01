PROVO, Utah — Alex Barcello had 22 points as BYU stretched its home winning streak to nine games, defeating San Diego 79-71. Seneca Knight had 14 points for BYU (16-4, 4-1 West Coast Conference). Fousseyni Traore added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Gideon George had 10 points and seven rebounds. Jase Townsend had 14 points for the Toreros (10-8, 3-2). Marcellus Earlington added 12 points and seven rebounds. Yavuz Gultekin had 11 points.