Ballo scores 21 to help No. 3 Arizona rout Stanford 85-57

By JOE STIGLICH

Associated Press

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Oumar Ballo had a career-high 21 points and No. 3 Arizona dominated Stanford in an 85-57 blowout. Bennedict Mathurin and Pelle Larsson each scored 13 for the Wildcats, who improved to 15-1 overall and 5-0 in the Pac-12 for their best start since a 21-0 run to begin the 2013-14 season. They overwhelmed a Cardinal team that beat then-No. 5 USC nine days earlier. Arizona shot 55.4% and limited Stanford to 30% shooting, the 11th time in 16 games that the Wildcats held their opponent below 40%. Spencer Jones and Maxime Raynaud each scored nine points to lead Stanford, which lost for the first time in eight games this season at Maples Pavilion. Arizona has won 11 in a row on Stanford’s home floor.