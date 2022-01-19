Yorkshire hires Gibson amid rebuild after racism scandal

LEEDS, England (AP) — Former West Indies allrounder Ottis Gibson has been hired as head coach of English cricket team Yorkshire and the club says his arrival will “help foster a culture of inclusion” amid a racism scandal. Yorkshire’s entire coaching staff left the club last month after a report found former player Azeem Rafiq was a victim of “racial harassment and bullying.” Yorkshire’s handling of the scandal led to the loss of sponsors and the right to stage international matches at Headingley. The appointment of Gibson, who is Black, comes amid a Yorkshire overhaul that has also seen former England pace bowler Darren Gough join as interim managing director of cricket.