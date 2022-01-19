Wake Forest breaks through at Georgia Tech with 80-64 win

ATLANTA (AP) — Alondes Williams scored 12 of his 19 points in the second half when Wake Forest left Georgia Tech behind in an 80-64 victory. The win snapped a four-game losing streak to the Yellow Jackets and also gave the Demon Deacons their first win at Georgia Tech in 15 games. Williams, the ACC’s leading scorer, also had nine assists, seven rebounds and three blocks. Isiah Mucius added 18 points, Jake LaRavia had 13 points with nine assists and Daivien Williamson and Dallas Walton scored 11 points each. Michael Devoe, the ACC’s third-leading scorer, had 22 points for Georgia Tech. Jordan Usher added 13 points.