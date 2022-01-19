Ticket price hike for World Cup final in Qatar reaches 46%

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

The cost of attending the World Cup final is up to 46% higher in Qatar than the previous tournament in Russia, fans discovered as tickets went on sale. The steep rise in the prices for the FIFA showpiece match contrasts with the group stage seeing a reduction in the cost of some tickets, which fans can apply for online. The most expensive tickets on general sale for the Dec. 18 final at Lusail Stadium are 5,850 Qatari riyals ($1,607), up 46% from the $1,100 for the 2018 final.