Short-handed Heat pull away late, top Trail Blazers 104-92

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin scored 26 points, Bam Adebayo added 20 points and 11 rebounds, and the short-handed Miami Heat defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 104-92. Max Strus scored 15 points for Miami, including a 3-pointer with 2:01 remaining that put the Heat up 10. Dewayne Dedmon scored 12 for the Heat, who started the game without Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro — then lost Jimmy Butler to a first-half ejection. Anfernee Simons scored 27 points, CJ McCollum scored 24 and Jusuf Nurkic finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds for Portland.