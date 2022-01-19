Rudolph, Haskins eager to make bid for open Steelers’ QB job

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins are eager for a chance to become the man who replaces Ben Roethlisberger. The two Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterbacks will be in the mix to take over for Roethlisberger, who is likely retiring after 18 seasons. Rudolph has met with mixed results during his four years filling in for Roethlisberger and says there are too many factors for him to consider himself the favorite. Haskins is attempting to resurrect his career after fading out in less than two seasons in Washington, which took him with the 15th overall pick in the 2019 draft.