Reaves, Fox score 2 each as Rangers beat Maple Leafs 6-3

By VIN A. CHERWOO

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Reaves scored twice, Adam Fox had two goals and an assist, and the New York Rangers scored three times in the third period to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 for their seventh win in nine games. Chris Kreider got his 25th goal, Ryan Strome had a goal and an assist, and Jacob Trouba and Artemi Panarin each added two assists for New York, which rallied from a pair of two-goal deficits. Igor Shesterkin stopped 35 shots including 27 over the final two periods after giving up three goals in the first. Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist, and Ilya Mikheyev and Michael Bunting also scored for the Maple Leafs.