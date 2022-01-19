Chances were missed to stop U. of Michigan doctor Anderson

By ED WHITE

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Suspicions that a University of Michigan sports doctor was committing sexual assault went back decades, long before a $490 million settlement with victims. But no one stepped forward to ensure that Robert Anderson would be kicked off campus. The many missed opportunities were described in detail last May when a law firm hired by the university released its findings about Anderson, who died in 2008 after working at U-M for nearly 40 years. The WilmerHale law firm found many significant events that could have made a difference if someone had intervened, but no one did, leaving Anderson with “countless occasions” to harass, abuse and assault patients.