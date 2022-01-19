Notre Dame’s Blake Wesley making a name for himself

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

Blake Wesley arrived at Notre Dame without some of the same fanfare as other incoming freshmen. But an explosive start to his freshman season has put Wesley in the conversation about college basketball’s best players and he could possibly become the Irish’s first one-and-done player. Wesley has flourished since becoming a starter seven games into the season, averaging 14.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He’s proven to be an explosive finisher at the rim and has not shied away from challenges, scoring 24 points in front of 14,000 opposing fans at Illinois.