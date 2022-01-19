NHL reschedules games, season set to end on time April 29

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

The NHL has revealed new dates for 98 games postponed this season for coronavirus-related reasons. The changes include moving 23 other games around and 95 filling the gap that previously was scheduled for the Olympic break. The regular season is still scheduled to end April 29 as previously planned. The league had been hoping to keep an early May start to the playoffs in order to award the Stanley Cup by the end of June. A total of 104 games have been postponed this season. Many were because of attendance restrictions in Canada.