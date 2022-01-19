Guardians promote Torres to assistant pitching coach

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians have promoted Joe Torres to assistant pitching coach on manager Terry Francona’s staff. Torres spent the past two seasons as the Guardians’ minor league pitching coordinator. The 39-year-old has been credited in helping with the development of several of the club’s top young pitchers. Torres has quickly moved up in the Guardians’ system. He’ll work alongside Carl Willis, who is back for his fifth season as Francona’s pitching coach. The 62-year-old Francona is expected to be back for his 10th season with Cleveland after being slowed by medical issues the past two years.