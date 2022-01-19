Genoa hires Blessin as coach to replace Shevchenko

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Genoa has hired German coach Alexander Blessin to replace the fired Andriy Shevchenko. The 48-year-old Blessin has signed a contract until 2024 after Genoa paid his release clause from Belgian soccer club Oostende. Blessin also previously coached the youth teams at Leipzig. Shevchenko had also signed a contract until June 2024 when he took over two months ago. Genoa is in penultimate place in the Serie A standings, six points from safety.