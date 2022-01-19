French senators vote to ban veils in sports competitions

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN

AP Sports Writer

The French Senate has voted in favor of banning the wearing of headscarves in sports competitions after arguing that neutrality is a requirement on the field of play. The French upper legislative house voted in favor of amending a proposed law on stipulating that the wearing “of conspicuous religious symbols is prohibited” to take part in events and competitions organized by sports federations. It is unclear whether the ban would be implemented for the 2024 Paris Olympics. A commission composed of members from the Senate and the lower house is now expected gather to find a compromise on the text before it is published.