Francouz gets 2nd shutout in Avalanche’s 2-0 win over Ducks

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pavel Francouz made 34 saves for his second career shutout, Nazem Kadri had a goal and an assist and the Colorado Avalanche picked up a point in their 10th straight game by defeating the Anaheim Ducks 2-0. Francouz was making only his sixth appearance and fourth start of the season. Both of his shutouts have come against the Ducks. Samuel Girard also scored for the Avalanche who are an NHL-best 9-0-1 in January. They also are 15-1-2 in their last 18 games. John Gibson made 26 saves for Anaheim, which has lost its last four.