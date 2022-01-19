Embiid ties career high with 50 points, 76ers beat Magic

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid tied his career high with 50 points in just 27 minutes, leading a dominant third quarter that carried the Philadelphia 76ers to a 123-110 victory over the Orlando Magic. Embiid also had 12 rebounds and three blocks while making 17 of 23 field goals and 15 of 17 free throws. The four-time All-Star and MVP candidate played just 58 seconds of the fourth quarter. Tobias Harris added 21 points for the 76ers, who have won nine of 11. Mo Bamba set career highs with 32 points and seven 3-pointers for Orlando.