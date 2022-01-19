Egbo, Smith lead No. 15 Baylor women past Cowgirls 67-49

WACO, Texas (AP) — Queen Egbo scored 19 points, NaLyssa Smith had a double-double and No. 15 Baylor defeated Oklahoma State 67-49. Egbo had 10 points in the first quarter when the Bears took an 18-12 lead and had 17 points by halftime, when Baylor was up 34-26. Smith had 16 points and 13 rebounds for her 13th double-double of the season, tied for the best in the country. Jordan Lewis added 13 points and seven assists for the Bears. Taylen Collins and Lexy Keys both had 16 points for the Cowgirls, who were without leading scorer Lauren Fields.