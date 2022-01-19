Defending champion Lille beats Lorient, Strasbourg goes 4th

LILLE, France (AP) — Defending champion Lille extended its unbeaten run to nine matches with a 3-1 win against Lorient in their rescheduled French league match. The win lifted the northern side to within seven points of second-place Nice. Lille leapfrogged Montpellier into eighth place after the southern club was reduced to 10 men and slumped to a 1-0 home loss against Troyes. In-form Strasbourg moved to fourth place with a fifth win in six matches.