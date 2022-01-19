Curry returns to help Louisville top Boston College 67-54

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Sidney Curry returned from injury to score 13 points, Noah Locke and Jae’Lyn Withers each added 10 points and Louisville beat Boston College 67-54 on Wednesday night to end a three-game losing streak. The Atlantic Coast Conference game started 75 minutes late as workers repaired a leak in the north end of Louisville’s KFC Yum! Center arena. Curry, who missed Saturday’s loss at Pittsburgh with an ankle injury, and Locke took charge after halftime with consecutive three-point plays for a 44-37 lead. Makai Ashton-Langford scored 22 points for the Eagles.