Chiefs’ Poles has 2nd interview for Giants GM, Peters next

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Ryan Poles of the Kansas City Chiefs was interviewed for the second time by the New York Giants for their vacancy at general manager. Poles met with Giants co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch and senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara at the team’s headquarters Wednesday. The 36-year-old toured the team’s facility and talked with members of the front office. The Giants interviewed Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen for the second time on Tuesday. San Francisco 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters will get a second interview Thursday. Dave Gettleman retired last week as Giants GM.